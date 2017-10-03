It’s official: Nissan has made a Nismo-fettled Leaf…

The new Nissan Leaf, revealed just under a month ago, is the second-generation version of the Japanese manufacturer’s electric hatchback. If it isn’t quite visually edgy enough for your tastes, you’re in luck…

Why? Well, Nismo, Nissan’s in-house performance division, has just revealed its take on the new electric vehicle, and it’s called the Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept.

Naturally, the styling is a lot more aggressive thanks to a redesigned front bumper with LED foglamps, chunky side skirts and a revised rear bumper, complete with a diffuser. In addition, the concept features a set of Nismo-branded wheels and an in-your-face red, black and white colour scheme.

Changes made to the interior, meanwhile, are far less extreme; all you get here is red accenting on the air vents, start button, seats and steering wheel.

Nismo has also revealed that this special Leaf gains a revised suspension setup, Continental ContiSportContact tyres and a “custom-tuned computer that delivers instant acceleration”. No word yet on performance figures.

Of course, at this stage, the Leaf Nismo is merely a concept (and one that will be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month), but there’s always a chance that it will go into production as Nissan seeks to both expand its Nismo range and broaden the appeal of the Leaf.