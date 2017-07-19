It’s official! Opel’s famed GSi badge is coming back…

Opel’s iconic GSi badge is set to make a comeback, with the brand’s lead designer confirming the news via a teaser image on Instagram.

As reported by the folks over at GM Authority, Mark Adams, Opel and Vauxhall’s vice-president for design in Europe, took to the social media platform to break the news.

“This is the first exclusive image of one of our most exciting future cars,” Adams wrote in the caption that accompanied the image, before confirming in a reply lower down the post that the new GSi-badged vehicle would make its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Opel, of course, is now part of the PSA Group, with the French automaker announcing the deal back in March. Since that announcement, Opel’s global CEO has quit and the brand has gained a new distributor in South Africa.

So, which vehicle will be the first to wear the revived GSi badge? Various reports suggest it will be the Astra, although we’ll have to wait a few months to find out for sure…

UPDATE: Well, that didn’t take long. And it wasn’t the Astra after all. Turns out the GSi badge has been applied to the Opel Insignia, which is powered by a 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 191 kW and 400 N.m…