Jaguar F-Type driver nabbed at 231 km/h on the N4!

A Jaguar F-Type driver has been arrested after being caught reportedly travelling at 231 km/h on the N4 near Alkmaar in Mpumalanga.

According to the Lowvelder community newspaper, the 40-year-old male driver was nabbed at about 07:30 on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested and taken to the Nelspruit police station, and will be charged for reckless and negligent driving.

“The speed camera clocked him at the speed and then officers flagged him [down]. He only stopped a few metres after the camera,” Joseph Mabuza, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety, said.