Jaguar F-Type four-pot hits SA … at reduced price

Back in May, we stumbled across initial local pricing for the new four-cylinder version of the Jaguar F-Type. Now this entry-level sportscar has officially arrived in South Africa … at a slightly reduced price.

Of course, in August this year, CARmag.co.za reported that Jaguar Land Rover SA had taken the unusual (but welcome) decision to cut pricing across as many as seven of its local model line-ups, including the F-Type.

That means that the F-Type range (which also includes supercharged V6 and V8 models) now starts at R914 202 for the four-pot-powered coupé. The four-cylinder engine is also available in the convertible body-style.

The 2,0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine sends 221 kW and 400 N.m to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The result is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Pricing:

Jaguar F-Type Coupé 221 kW: R914 202

Jaguar F-Type Coupé 221 kW R-Dynamic: R992 002

Jaguar F-Type Convertible 221 kW: R931 002

Jaguar F-Type Convertible 221 kW R-Dynamic: R1 008 802