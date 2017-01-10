Jaguar F-Type handed minor facelift, new trim levels

Jaguar’s all-aluminium two-seater sportscar has just been handed a subtle facelift that includes visual revisions and two new trim levels for the V6 model.

The range has furthermore been broadened in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience, although it’s not yet clear how this will affect the local line-up.

The facelift includes a new set of LED headlamps as well as revised bumpers. The only notable changes made to the interior appear to be the slimmer and lighter seats and the revised infotainment system, the latter now including a “ReRun” app developed with help from GoPro.

Something called the “400 Sport launch edition” model has also been added to the range, although it will be available only for a year. It features an uprated chassis and braking system as well as a more powerful 295 kW supercharged V6 engine.

Also new to the range is the R-Dynamic trim level, offered with either of the two power outputs of the V6. This adds bigger wheels and gloss black trim for the front splitter, bonnet vents, side sills and rear diffuser.