Jaguar Land Rover to adopt new naming strategy?

A fresh report out of the United Kingdom suggests that Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to roll out a new model naming strategy that recently debuted on the Range Rover Velar.

Unlike Audi’s new (somewhat confusing) naming convention, the Coventry-based manufacturer’s latest badging strategy keeps things relatively simple and – dare we say it – logical.

According to AutoExpress, which published reader shots of an F-Type wearing a “P380 AWD” badge, the British automaker is set to adopt the new nomenclature across its range over the next few months. The Velar, of course, already features this new naming convention.

So, what does – in this example – P380 AWD actually mean? Well, the “P” clearly refers to petrol, while the “380” stands for the engine’s peak power output in horsepower. As AutoExpress points out, the new 2,0-litre four-cylinder F-Type will thus wear the P300 badge.

Other examples that we’ve already seen in the SA-bound Velar line-up include the oil-burning D180, D240 and D300 as well as the petrol-powered P250 and P380.

The British report adds that upcoming electric vehicles (such as the Jaguar I-Pace) will likewise adopt the new convention, but prefixed by an “E”.