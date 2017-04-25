Jaguar reveals first glimpse of new XF Sportbrake…

Jaguar has finally confirmed the new XF Sportbrake, revealing the first official image in the process.

The XF Sportbrake will join the XF sedan in the British automaker’s line-up later this year, and is expected to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate and BMW 5 Series Touring (although, like these two German wagons, it seems unlikely the new Jaguar will be offered locally).

While the XF Sportbrake is expected to mirror the styling of the sedan with which it will share its aluminium underpinnings, it will obviously boast more interior room and luggage space.

The teaser image shows that the new model will also sport a full-length panoramic roof.

The new range is all but certain to share its engine options with the sedan line-up.

“With XF Sportbrake, we’ve created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar director of design.

“It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect,” he added.