Jaguar SA adding hybrids in 2018 and I-Pace in 2019

Jaguar South Africa says that it will debut its new I-Pace electric vehicle locally in 2019, after initially scheduling the SA launch for the final quarter of 2018, with hybrid drivetrain options of existing ranges set to be introduced next year.

At the moment, SA buyers keen on an all-electric vehicle still have but two choices: the outgoing Nissan Leaf and the BMW i3. But Jaguar hopes that its I-Pace will offer something different.

The local arm of the British automaker bills the all-wheel-drive I-Pace, which was revealed in concept form at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late 2016, as an “electric performance SUV” with five seats and a “usable range of up to 500km” on a single charge. For the record, the concept version features outputs of 294 kW and 700 N.m, along with a claimed 0-100 km/h time of a little over four seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover SA says that by 2019 all of its local retailers will be “fully prepared” to sell and service electric vehicles.

The company also says it intends to co-operate with the Electric Vehicle Industry Association, which represents local vehicle manufacturers focusing on electrification. Through this industry body, Jaguar Land Rover SA says it will “engage with government on measures to aid the adoption of EVs, including advising on charging standards and opportunities to develop infrastructure”.

“Our rollout plan for I-Pace includes installing electric infrastructure at all our dealers and ensuring our retail network can support these products in every way,” said Richard Gouverneur, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa.

“At the moment, there are no incentives for EVs, and we are in full support of the motor industry’s push for lower taxes on these vehicles. We will work with EVIA on this, as well as its efforts to have shared charging infrastructure in public areas,” Gouverneur added.

Jaguar Land Rover says its global strategy includes “continued development” of its petrol and diesel engines, as well as plans for every new vehicle line to have “some degree of electrification” from 2020.

The brand says these electrified models will be considered for the South African market “based on customer demand and market conditions”, adding that hybrid drivetrain options will be introduced in South Africa by 2018.