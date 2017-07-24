Jaguar updates XJ range … and adds hotter XJR575

Jaguar has made a few changes to its XJ sedan range, including the introduction of an XJR575 performance flagship.

The updated XJ is due to go on sale in South Africa late in 2017.

So, to the most exciting news first. The new XJR575 employs the automaker’s familiar 5,0-litre supercharged V8, but tuned to deliver 423 kW and 700 N.m. The result is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,4 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h.

The XJR575 will be available in standard wheelbase length only, with the choice of two bespoke exterior colour finishes (Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey).

Setting the performance model apart from the standard models are a number of exterior details, including a subtle rear spoiler, side-sills, a model-specific front bumper and aggressive lower air intakes featuring gloss black surrounds, as well as twin bonnet louvres and 20-inch gloss-black wheels (with red-painted brake callipers). Inside, you’ll find embossed tread plates and diamond-quilted upholstery.

The rest of the range benefits from a few styling tweaks as well as a handful of technology upgrades that Jaguar says “enhances connectivity” thanks to 4G Wi-Fi capability. In addition, the central console now features a larger, 10-inch touchscreen. Fresh safety technologies have also been added, with the likes of forward traffic detection and lane keep assist now available.

The revised range will feature Luxury, Premium Luxury, Portfolio, R-Sport, Autobiography and the aforementioned XJR575 trim levels, while engine options will include the 221 kW 3,0-litre V6 diesel, the 250 kW 3,0-litre V6 supercharged petrol, the 375 kW 5,0-litre V8 supercharged petrol and the 423 kW unit mentioned above.