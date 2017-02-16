Jaguar XE S gains extra 30 kW from its V6 heart

Jaguar has announced a series of engine updates across much of its range, including a power hike for the XE S.

Yes, the supercharged V6 petrol engine in the sportiest compact executive sedan in Jaguar’s line-up gains an extra 30 kW, which takes its peak output to a meaty 280 kW.

The upgraded 3,0-litre six-pot, of course, is shared with the F-Type and in addition to the added oomph, the British automaker claims it also benefits from “improved refinement”.

Furthermore, the Ingenium engine family grows with the addition of the new 183 kW 2,0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 177 kW/500 N.m diesel engines.

The 183 kW 25t derivative hits 100 km/h in 6,3 seconds (or 6,2 in all-wheel-drive guise). The new diesel is even quicker, taking just 6,1 seconds to reach three figures. The new engines also make it into the XF range.

Meanwhile, a new 120 kW/380 N.m E-Performance diesel mill has been added to the F-Pace line-up, with the automaker claiming a combined fuel economy figure of just 4,8 L/100 km. This has not been confirmed for South Africa.

The new derivatives available to order in SA by mid-2017.