Jaguar XJ sedan facelift: we have local pricing!

The largest and oldest saloon in Jaguar’s range is the XJ sedan. But the British automaker recently updated this model, while also adding the new XJR575 flagship derivative, which features a 423 kW supercharged 5,0-litre V8.

And now local pricing for the updated range has been released. The line-up starts from R1 507 000 and runs through to R2 546 600 for the 300 km/h XJR575. Of course, the XJ isn’t exactly a big seller for Jaguar in South Africa, rarely exceeding five units a month.

The updated range features the familiar 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel and supercharged petrol engines as well as the aforementioned supercharged 5,0-litre V8.

Interestingly, the 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit appears to have been dropped from the local line-up.

Pricing:

Jaguar XJ 3,0 V6 Td 220 Luxury SWB: R1 507 000

Jaguar XJ 3,0 V6 Td 220 Premium Luxury SWB: R1 650 800

Jaguar XJ 3,0 V6 Td 220 Premium Luxury LWB: R1 755 900

Jaguar XJ 3,0 V6 Supercharged 250 R-Sport SWB: R1 876 600

Jaguar XJ 3,0 V6 Supercharged 250 Portfolio LWB: R1 947 500

Jaguar XJ 5,0 V8 Supercharged 375 Autobiography LWB: R2 806 800

Jaguar XJR575: R2 546 600