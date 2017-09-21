JD Power ‘dependability’: Kia/Volvo top, BMW bottom

The results of the JD Power 2017 UK Vehicle Dependability Study has been released, and they make for rather interesting reading.

The study, which is in its third year, measures problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of vehicles in the United Kingdom after 12-36 months of ownership.

The study examines 177 problem symptoms across eight categories: vehicle exterior; driving experience; features/controls/displays; audio/communication/entertainment/navigation; seats; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; vehicle interior; and engine and transmission.

Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

The 2017 UK Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from more than 12 000 owners of new vehicles registered from February 2014 to April 2016. The study was fielded from February to April 2017.

So, which brands impressed? Well, Kia Motors and Volvo Cars tied for top spot, each returning 83 PP100. Skoda, Suzuki and Hyundai rounded out the top five, while Toyota managed sixth place with 105 PP100.

Volkswagen (121 PP100) and Mercedes-Benz (129 PP100) stayed above the industry average of 131 PP100, but BMW ranked dead last with 198 PP100. Audi didn’t fare much better, one place ahead of its Bavarian rival on 187 PP100.

Check out the full rankings below…