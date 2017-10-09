Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk confirmed for SA!

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
The hottest Jeep ever made will be making its way to SA some time next year.
October 9th 2017

Jeep South Africa has confirmed that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be launched locally in 2018.

The juggernaut performance SUV employs a 6,2-litre V8 delivering a whopping 527 kW and 874 N.m to all four wheels, granting it a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 3,6 seconds, a quartermile sprint of 11,6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.

When it arrives, it will likely be the most powerful SUV on South Africa’s new vehicle market.

The SUV features from an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a strengthened rear drive shaft, a stronger rear axle, a launch control system, big Brembo brakes and five driving modes. The hot Jeep rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 295/45 ZR20 Pirelli Scorpion Verde rubber.

Jeep says the Trackhawk will be introduced to SA after the all-new Jeep Compass, which is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year. Pricing and exact date of arrival have yet to be announced.

