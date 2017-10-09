Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk confirmed for SA!

Jeep South Africa has confirmed that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be launched locally in 2018.

The juggernaut performance SUV employs a 6,2-litre V8 delivering a whopping 527 kW and 874 N.m to all four wheels, granting it a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 3,6 seconds, a quartermile sprint of 11,6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.

When it arrives, it will likely be the most powerful SUV on South Africa’s new vehicle market.

The SUV features from an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a strengthened rear drive shaft, a stronger rear axle, a launch control system, big Brembo brakes and five driving modes. The hot Jeep rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 295/45 ZR20 Pirelli Scorpion Verde rubber.

Jeep says the Trackhawk will be introduced to SA after the all-new Jeep Compass, which is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year. Pricing and exact date of arrival have yet to be announced.