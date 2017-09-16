Kahn Design gives Bentayga the ‘Le Mans’ treatment

Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition front
The black-on-black colour scheme makes this a very aggressive SUV.
September 16th 2017

Kahn Design has turned its attention to the Bentley Bentayga Diesel, giving the luxury SUV rather a menacing makeover, dubbing it the Le Mans Edition.

The Bradford-based firm has handed the two-tonne oil-burner fresh body panels and a custom interior.

Painted in Volcanic Rock Satin, the Bentley Bentayga Le Mans features a full aero kit, which includes a special front bumper spoiler and rear wing. The front grille, door handle surrounds, exhaust system and roof rails, meanwhile, are finished in shadow satin.

This look is rounded off by a set of 23-inch Le Mans alloy wheels and a lowered stance thanks to a suitably manipulated air suspension system.

The most notable change inside is the re-upholstered 3D Herringbone black perforated leather seats, while you’ll also easily spot the Kahn leather steering wheel and high-gloss door panels.

The 4,0-litre V8 oil-burner powering the big Bentley, however, has not been touched, which means it still pushes out 320 kW and 900 N.m of torque.

