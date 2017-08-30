Kia drops image of ‘extended hot hatch’ concept…

Kia Motors has released the first image of a new concept set to be unveiled at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

While keeping its cards rather close to its chest in terms of details, the Korean brand hinted that the new, five-door concept car would provide an “indication” of what the next-generation cee’d might look like.

In the short statement that accompanied the image, Kia said that the concept furthermore represented a “new body type” for the brand. This follows earlier rumours that a shooting brake version of the cee’d was in the works.

“The extended hot hatch retains the athleticism of the current [three-door] pro_cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility,” the press statement read.

“Reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation cee’d family.”

Interestingly, a CARmag.co.za reader recently spotted a red Kia cee’d GT Line in South Africa, with the local arm of the Korean automaker confirming that the model is “currently undergoing testing for local conditions, with an eye on introducing it at a later date”.

The automaker emphasised, however, that an introduction has by no means been confirmed, although it did add that the car would be on display at the SA Motoring Experience to “gauge customer interest”.