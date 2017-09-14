Kia Motors recruits new ‘head of styling’ from GWM

Kia Motors has announced the appointment of Pierre Leclercq in the newly created position of “head of styling”, with the Belgian-born designer making the move to Korea from Great Wall Motors.

Kia says Leclercq’s appointment “will accelerate the establishment of a consistent design DNA” across its expanding range. Based at the brand’s design headquarters in Namyang, Leclercq will be responsible for developing the automaker’s long-term design strategy.

Leclercq will work alongside Peter Schreyer, who remains the president and chief design officer of the Hyundai Motor Group, and Seon Ho Youn, the head of the Kia Design Centre in Korea. He will assume his new role at the end of September.

“Pierre Leclercq has a unique insight into global vehicle design, and brings with him the necessary experience and expertise to help reinforce Kia’s design identity in the coming years,” said Schreyer.

“Design has played a key role in the transformation of the Kia brand, and Pierre will help to ensure our design-led approach remains consistent across new model launches in new segments.”

Leclercq began his design career at Zagato, before moving to Ford’s Ghia studio. Later, he went on to work for BMW in California and Munich as an exterior designer, before taking the role of head of design for the BMW M sub-brand. From there, he joined GWM as head of design.

“I have watched the development of the Kia brand closely, and I couldn’t be more excited to become a part of this innovative design team,” said Leclercq.

“Kia has built a reputation for placing design at the heart of new car development, and I’m eager to work with the talented designers who have made the Kia brand synonymous with bold, energetic and modern vehicle design.”