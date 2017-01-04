Kia releases some official images of the new Picanto.

Kia released some teaser images of the next-generation Picanto just a few weeks ago with a scheduled reveal at the Geneva Motorshow this March. Now, Kia has decided to release official images of the Picanto in its GT-Line trim.

Although, this is the new generation Picanto, it shares a lot of design cues with the current model. It still retains those compact dimensions but the overall appearance is quite aggressive and even more-so with this trim.

This particular model has a widened wheelbase and can be specced in a variation of 11 different colours. The interior also adopts a similar design to the current model, however the floating infotainment screen has been included in this trim.

Kia has not revealed any technical specifications for the new model. All of this will be revealed in March at its official reveal.