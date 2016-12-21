Kia reveals its new performance car’s silhouette…

Kia has released a third teaser video ahead of its new performance car’s official unveiling in January 2017, revealing the vehicle’s silhouette in the process.

The clip shows the fastback-style vehicle sporting LED headlights, quad tailpipes, a small rear spoiler and what may just be bonnet vents.

The video follows two earlier clips: the first hinting that the vehicle’s top speed would be pegged at 244 km/h and the second seemingly completing the obligatory 0-100 km/h sprint in 5,1 seconds. The latter figure, of course, would make the car the fastest-accelerating Kia ever.

The vehicle – which we’re guessing is the long-awaited, rear-wheel drive GT sports sedan – is set to debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017.

Watch the latest teaser video below…