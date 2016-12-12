Kia reveals new performance car’s 0-100 km/h time…

Kia has released a short teaser video revealing its new performance car’s targeted 0-100 km/h time, which it says will render the newcomer the fastest-accelerating Kia ever.

The clip follows an earlier video (filmed at the Nürburgring) that hinted the vehicle’s top speed would be pegged at 244 km/h.

The latest footage shows the performance machine being put through its paces in a straight line, seemingly completing the obligatory 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5,1 seconds. The Korean automaker, however, adds that this time is a “pre-homologation development target”.

The vehicle – which we’re guessing is the long-awaited, rear-wheel drive GT sports sedan – is set to be revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017.

Watch the teaser video below…