Kia SA adds seven new derivatives to Sportage range

Kia Motors South Africa has added seven new derivatives to its local Sportage range, expanding the line-up to some 12 variants.

The entry-level Sportage 2,0 Ignite model gains the option of a six-speed automatic transmission, while both gearboxes can now be paired with a new Plus trim level.

Ignite Plus specification adds front foglamps, 17-inch wheels (up from 16-inch) and an electro-chromatic rearview mirror.

The range rejig also includes the addition of a 1,7-litre CRDi engine – yes, the one already employed in the Hyundai Tucson line-up – worth 85 kW and 280 N.m. This turbodiesel mill is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and will hit the market at the end of June.

The EX model grade, meanwhile, can now also be paired with the 2,0-litre petrol engine. This specification adds items such as an electric parking brake, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, a smart key, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and electric folding side-mirrors with integrated indicators.

In addition, Kia Motors SA had added two EX Plus derivatives, also with a choice between 2,0-litre petrol and 2,0-litre turbodiesel power. These models add 19-inch alloy wheels, electric front seats, a reversing camera and a seven-inch touchscreen with integrated satellite navigation.

The remainder of the Sportage line-up is unchanged, with the 2,4 GDI and 2,0 CRDi SX AWD models and 1,6 T-GDI GT Line variant rounding off the range. All models come standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Pricing (new variants italicised):

Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite: R369 995

Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Plus: R376 995

Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Automatic: R382 995

Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Plus Automatic: R389 995

Kia Sportage 1,7 Ignite Plus: R406 995 (From 30 June)

Kia Sportage 2,0 EX Automatic: R429 995 (From 30 June)

Kia Sportage 2,0 EX Plus Automatic: R459 995 (From 30 June)

Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi EX Automatic: R487 995

Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi EX Plus Automatic: R517 995

Kia Sportage 2,4 GDI SX AWD Automatic: R557 995

Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi SX AWD Automatic: R567 995

Kia Sportage 1,6 T-GDI GT Line AWD DCT: R599 995