Kia SA adds seven new derivatives to Sportage range

Kia Motors SA has expanded its Sportage range to 12 derivatives.
Kia Motors South Africa has added seven new derivatives to its local Sportage range, expanding the line-up to some 12 variants.

The entry-level Sportage 2,0 Ignite model gains the option of a six-speed automatic transmission, while both gearboxes can now be paired with a new Plus trim level.

Ignite Plus specification adds front foglamps, 17-inch wheels (up from 16-inch) and an electro-chromatic rearview mirror.

The range rejig also includes the addition of a 1,7-litre CRDi engine – yes, the one already employed in the Hyundai Tucson line-up – worth 85 kW and 280 N.m. This turbodiesel mill is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and will hit the market at the end of June.

The EX model grade, meanwhile, can now also be paired with the 2,0-litre petrol engine. This specification adds items such as an electric parking brake, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, a smart key, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and electric folding side-mirrors with integrated indicators.

In addition, Kia Motors SA had added two EX Plus derivatives, also with a choice between 2,0-litre petrol and 2,0-litre turbodiesel power. These models add 19-inch alloy wheels, electric front seats, a reversing camera and a seven-inch touchscreen with integrated satellite navigation.

The remainder of the Sportage line-up is unchanged, with the 2,4 GDI and 2,0 CRDi SX AWD models and 1,6 T-GDI GT Line variant rounding off the range. All models come standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Pricing (new variants italicised):
Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite: R369 995
Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Plus: R376 995
Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Automatic: R382 995
Kia Sportage 2,0 Ignite Plus Automatic: R389 995
Kia Sportage 1,7 Ignite Plus: R406 995 (From 30 June)
Kia Sportage 2,0 EX Automatic: R429 995 (From 30 June)
Kia Sportage 2,0 EX Plus Automatic: R459 995 (From 30 June)
Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi EX Automatic: R487 995
Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi EX Plus Automatic: R517 995
Kia Sportage 2,4 GDI SX AWD Automatic: R557 995
Kia Sportage 2,0 CRDi SX AWD Automatic: R567 995
Kia Sportage 1,6 T-GDI GT Line AWD DCT: R599 995

