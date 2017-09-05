Kia Sorento updated for 2018

Kia Motors Europe has revealed the refreshed Sorento SUV ahead of its international debut at this month’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

The facelifted Sorento will receive both interior and exterior revisions, as well as Kia’s latest infotainment technology. Notably, the 2018 Sorento will include a GT-Line variant and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox option.

Exterior updates include revised bumpers fore and aft, new LED head- and taillamp designs and a new metallic finished front grille. A variety of new 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels are made available, along with optional Rich Espresso and Gravity Blue paintwork.

Kia has redesigned the steering wheel, instrument cluster and climate-control display. An option for brown or light grey interior leather upholstery is made available, including a two-tone interior option.

A 640W 10-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system can be specified along with new standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system accommodating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless smartphone charger.

The familiar 2,2-litre turbodiesel mill is carried over for the 2018 Sorento and will now be mated to a new eight-speed transmission. Kia claims a reduced CO2 emissions figure of 159 g/km compared with 172 g/km claimed with the previous six-speed torque converter.

With the new Sorento reported to go on sale in Europe in the final quarter of 2017, Kia South Africa has confirm local introduction.