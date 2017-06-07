Kia teases new light crossover and confirms name

Kia has finally released teaser images of its new light crossover, confirming that the upcoming model will be called the “Stonic”.

The Korean automaker says the Stonic’s styling is inspired “by the form and function of larger Kia SUVs”.

So, where does that name – which we first heard about back in January – come from? Well, Kia says it combines the words “Speedy” and “Tonic”, referencing the first and last notes in the musical scale. Regardless of its origin, the moniker seems pretty catchy.

Look past the impossibly large alloys and shrunken glasshouse, and you’ll find a sweeping roofline and an interesting roof rack design, as well as bold tail-lamp graphics. Whether those (considerable) sporty exhaust exits will make it to the production model remains to be seen.

The teaser image of the cabin, meanwhile, depicts a fairly clean facia, with a infotainment screen floating in the centre.

Like the upcoming Hyundai Kona with which it will share its platform, Kia hints that the Stonic has been designed chiefly with European markets in mind. We’re awaiting confirmation from Kia Motors South Africa regarding the chances of this new model heading to our shores.

Due to hit initial markets in the second half of 2017, Kia bills the Stonic as “the most customisable Kia ever”, inside and out.