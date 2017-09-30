Kinsey Report: which cars have cheapest parts in SA?

The 2017 version of the respected Kinsey Report has been released, and it reveals exactly which new vehicles boast the cheapest “parts baskets” in South Africa.

Malcolm Kinsey, the man behind the local survey, points out that the 28th edition of the Kinsey Report reflects “the considerable turmoil affecting the motor industry in South Africa”.

Kinsey says that with some manufacturers withdrawing from the country, some established brands no longer being imported and many dealer networks negotiating for new vehicles to replace their old products, the 2017 study was reduced to just 62 vehicles.

That means there are no representatives from Citroën, Opel or Chevrolet in 2017, although Kinsey says “hopefully once the dust has cleared we might be able to include an Opel or two next year”.

As before, there are nine categories with Kinsey choosing relevant vehicles “with reasonable to good sales figures volumes” in each. The report splits car parts into three sub-sections: service, repair and crash. Average prices for these three are then combined to create an overall basket price, with each vehicle ranked against its competitors on this figure.

Have a look at the top three vehicles in each of the nine categories below:

City cars (10 vehicles):

1. Datsun GO 1,2 Lux

2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatch 1,4 Conceptline

3. Hyundai i10 1,1 Motion

Superminis (5 vehicles):

1. Volkswagen Polo 1,2TSI Comfortline

2. Renault Sandero 66 kW Expression

3. Renault Clio 66 kW Expression

Family favourites (8 vehicles):

1. Toyota Corolla Quest 1,6

2. Toyota Corolla 1,6 Prestige

3. Nissan Almera 1,5 Acenta

Compact crossover (6 vehicles):

1. Mahindra KUV100 K8

2. Peugeot 2008 1,6HDi Active

3. Ford EcoSport 1,0T Trend

Crossover (8 vehicles):

1. Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 auto

2. Toyota RAV4 2,0 GX CVT

3. Ford Kuga 1,5T Trend

Executive crossover (8 vehicles):

1. Toyota Prado 3,0 VX

2. Volvo XC90 D4 Momentum

3. Range Rover Evoque SE TD4

Double-cab bakkies (5 vehicles):

1. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 auto

2. Nissan Navara 2,3D 4×4 LE

3. Isuzu KB300 D-Teq

Single-cab bakkies (7 vehicles):

1. Nissan NP200 1,6i

2. Nissan NP300 2,0

3. Toyota Hilux 2,4 GD-6

Executive saloons (5 vehicles):

1. Volvo S60 T4 Momentum

2. BMW 320i auto

3. Jaguar XE 20d Prestige