Kinsey Report: which cars have cheapest parts in SA?

The 2016 version of the respected Kinsey Report has been released, and it reveals exactly which new vehicles boast the cheapest “parts baskets” in South Africa.

The man behind the local survey, of course, is one Malcolm Kinsey. This year, Kinsey’s report covers some 69 new vehicles across nine categories.

As before, the report splits car parts into three sub-sections: service, repair and crash. Average prices for these three are then combined to create an overall basket price, with each vehicle ranked against its competitors on this figure.

“With a few exceptions, there have been increases in the cost of the 2016 basket of 34 parts, some of which are quite astounding,” said Kinsey.

“Wheel rims in some cases are over R20 000 each, doors in excess of R15 000 and if your car is fitted with ‘intelligent lights’, a replacement may be in the R30 000 to R45 000 bracket.

“Many manufacturers offer these in place of the relatively affordable halogen for their upmarket vehicles. These components are in the crash parts category and in general this is the area where there has been the steepest price increase,” he added.

Kinsey furthermore reported that service parts have remained “more affordable”. Repair parts also, have remained “somewhat in check”, he said.

All prices in the study were sourced by Kinsey in July 2016, “almost exclusively” from dealers in the Durban/Pinetown/Umhlanga areas.

You can check out the full, comprehensive results on www.kinseyreport.co.za, or have a look at the top three vehicles in each of the nine categories below:

City cars and entry-level (11 cars):

1. Datsun GO 1,2 Lux

2. Nissan Micra 1,2 Visia+

3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1,4 Trendline hatch

Superminis (8 cars):

1. Peugeot 208 1,2 Active

2. Renault Sandero 66 kW Turbo Dynamique

3. Volkswagen Polo 1,2 TSI Comfortline

Family favourites (9 cars):

1. Toyota Corolla Quest 1,6

2. Toyota Corolla 1,6 Prestige

3. Mazda3 1,6 Dynamic hatch

Compact crossovers (4 vehicles):

1. Citroën C4 Cactus 1,2 Feel

2. Toyota Avanza 1,5 SX

3. Renault Duster 1,6 Dynamique

Crossovers (10 vehicles):

1. Toyota Fortuner 2,8 GD-6 auto

2. Chevrolet Trailblazer 2,8D LTZ auto

3. Hyundai Tucson 2,0 Premium auto

Executive crossovers (7 vehicles):

1. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3,0 DT TX auto

2. Volvo XC90 D4 Momentum

3. Range Rover Evoque SE SD4

Double-cab bakkies (7 vehicles):

1. Tata Xenon XT 2,2 Evolve

2. Toyota Hilux 2,8 GD-6 Raider

3. GWM Steed 6 2,0 VGT Xscape

Single-cab bakkies (7 vehicles):

1. Nissan NP200 1,6i

2. Chevrolet Utility 1,4 Spaza Edition

3. Nissan NP300 2,0

Executive saloons (6 cars):

1. Volvo S60 T4 Momentum

2. BMW 320i auto

3. Jaguar XE 2,0 D Prestige