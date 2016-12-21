KZN speedster nabbed at 223 km/h, fined R40 000…

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist has been fined R40 000 and has had his licence suspended after being caught speeding at 223 km/h.

Sthembiso Xolani Ntombela, a 28-year-old engineer, was trapped blasting along the N2 in a Mercedes-AMG C63 earlier this week.

The Hibberdene Magistrate’s Court handed down the fine and suspended Ntombela’s licence for one year.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), however, said that this punishment was not enough of a deterrent.

“[We have] noted the heavy fine given to a KwaZulu-Natal motorist but feel that more could have been done to punish this rogue behaviour,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told African News Agency.

“While we accept the R40 000 fine imposed on Mr Sthembiso Xolani Ntombela, we feel that the suspension of his driver’s licence was lenient.

“Our view is that the fine should have been accompanied by the cancellation of the licence to show that the flagrant disregard for the law will not be tolerated.”