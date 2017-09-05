LaFerrari Aperta up for auction… a record coming?

Ferrari is no stranger to supporting a good cause. Recently the company held the 500th LaFerrari Coupé up for auction with the proceeds going to the relief effort of the nasty earthquake that had hit Italy last August. That specific car sold for a very impressive $7 million; around double the price of a regular LaFerrari Coupé.

Now, Ferrari is doing the same with the even rarer LaFerrari Aperta. According to Ferrari this Aperta is being auctioned to celebrate the company’s 70th birthday, with the proceeds going to the Save the Children charity. This Aperta has special details such as metallic Rosso Fuocco together with a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe leading over the bonnet and rear of the this open-top hyper car.

According to RM Sotheby’s, this is not one of the nine additional LaFerrari Apertas the Italian manufacturer has planned on top of the 200 they have allocated to it’s best clients. The one auctioned will actually be the 210th LaFerrari Aperta.

Leading automotive auction house RM Sotheby’s will host the very special “Leggenda e Passione” auction in Maranello. This will form part of a three-day event held in Maranello for the celebration festivities. View the impressive lot list on RM Sotheby’s website.