Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster unveiled

We recently spent some time behind the wheel of the new, updated Lamborghini Aventador S and as expected, it was an improvement over the outgoing model. Now, Lamborghini has unveiled this; the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster which features the same drivetrain as that of the coupé.

The Roadster comes with removable, hardtop roof panels that weighs only six kilograms – making the roadster as close as possible in terms of cabin space to that of the coupé.

Even with all the reinforcements, the Roadster only weighs 50 kg more than the coupé. The 6,5-litre, V12 engine still develops 544 kW and 690 N.m of torque. This is delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, leading to a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3,0 seconds (0,1 seconds slower than the claimed time for the coupé) and a top speed identical to that of the coupé, 350 km/h.

First customer deliveries will take place from February 2018 while pricing is expected to be slightly higher than the current R7,5 million charged for the coupé.

As most cars being unveiled these past few weeks, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster will be shown in the flesh at next week’s Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.