Lamborghini doubles size of its plant as Urus nears

Lamborghini says it has doubled the size of its production site in Sant’Agata Bolognese ahead of the launch of the new Urus.

The Italian automaker has completed the expansion of its factory from 80 000 m2 to 160 000 m2, with capacity also expected to double to 7 000 units a year once production of the new SUV hits full stride.

The upgraded production facility houses a new assembly line dedicated solely to the Urus (complete with “new production technologies” to support workers in assembly activities), as well as a new finishing department for all Lamborghini models, a new office building and a fresh logistics warehouse.

In addition, a new test track has also been built, complete with thirteen different surfaces that the automaker says are “specific to SUVs”.

Lamborghini says the factory expansion was completed in just 18 months, during which it continued to operate at full production capacity.