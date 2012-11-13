Lamborghini lifts the lid on Aventador Roadster

Capped with a lightweight hard top, the Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster looks set to become the firmâ€™s most extreme drop-top offering.

The Aventador LP700-4 Roadster does away with the fiddly canvas cover that did service on the Mercielago Roadster in favour of a two-piece item. Constructed from lightweight materials such a RTM and Forged Composite, the roof weighs just 6 kg and can be removed and stashed in the front luggage compartment in a matter of seconds. An electrically operated rear windshield and a removable wind deflector counter high-speed wind buffeting.

The Aventador Roadster is propelled by the coupeâ€™s naturally aspirated 6,5-litre V12 mated with a 7-speed automatic transmission feeding power to the road via an all-wheel drive system. Developing 515 kW/690 N.m, this unit enables the Roadster to crack the 0-100 km/h run in 3,0 seconds on the way to a 349 km/h top speed.

Stylistically, some mild changes to the rear pillars and engine bay have been made to accommodate the new roof arrangement, while dual-tone colour schemes (pillars contrasting bodywork), Dione 20-/21-inch lightweight alloys and a new Azzuro Thetis paint scheme reminiscent of the Muira Roadster are key to this model.

The Aventador Roadster will find its way to South Africa by November 2013.