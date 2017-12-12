Lamborghini Urus spotted (beside Tucson!) in Namibia

An eagle-eyed CARmag.co.za reader has spotted the new Lamborghini Urus parked alongside a Hyundai Tucson in Namibia (just in case, you know, you wanted to compare these two vastly different SUVs). This comes after the recently revealed high-performance Italian machine was reportedly seen in Johannesburg.

Reader Wessel van Wyk sent us this photograph (and the short clip below) of the new Urus in a shopping centre parking lot in Swakopmund. Van Wyk told us that Lamborghini had been testing its new “super-SUV” in the dunes outside the coastal city.

Finished in what appears to be Bianco Monocerus (or solid white, to you and me) and running on 21-inch Alcione alloys, the Urus photographed in Namibia seems to be pretty basic in terms of specification. However, it does wear black roof rails, an optional extra that will set you back some R22 180 here in South Africa (check out the local starting price here).

Seeing the Urus (which here wears Namibian plates) looking surprisingly plain alongside even the Tucson (with Gauteng plates) makes us think most buyers won’t hesitate to spend the extra R49 905 it will cost to specify metallic paint…

What do you think of the new Urus? Does it look a little plain in this specification? Let us know in the comments below…

