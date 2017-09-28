Lamborghini vows to be ‘last’ to go autonomous…

Lamborghini’s head of research and development has vowed that the Italian automaker will be “the last brand” to offer true autonomous driving.

Speaking to Digital Trends, chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani, who heads up the brand’s research and development department, made it clear that Lamborghini would continue to focus on driver enjoyment.

“If you buy a Lamborghini, you buy it to have fun and enjoy the driving,” Reggiani told the publication.

“If we’re talking real autonomous driving, I think we will be the last brand to offer it,” he said.

The upcoming Lamborghini Urus, Reggiani added, would boast plenty of driver assistance technology, but no actual autonomous features.

“We will have adaptive cruise control, we will have a camera, we will have lane-keeping systems. Every feature available in a premium car will be available in the Urus, but nothing that comes close to real autonomous driving,” Reggiani explained.

“We’ll also have connectivity in the Urus. For us, connectivity must be a kind of customer experience in Lamborghini. We want to bring buyers a dedicated system, not something that is already available on the market,” Reggiani added.

However, Reggiani hinted that the same sort of connectivity would not filter through to the Lamborghini’s other products, likely since this could potentially detract from the driving experience.