Land Rover adds new Ingenium engines to range

Land Rover says that it will soon offer new Ingenium petrol and diesel engines in its Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque compact SUV ranges.

The local arm of the British automaker says order books for these new derivatives are already open, with the new models set to officially go on sale in the third quarter of 2017.

The Discovery Sport and Evoque will both inherit Jaguar Land Rover’s new turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines. The former will be offered with the 177 kW/340 N.m version of this mill (with an improved claimed consumption of 8,0 L/100 km), while the Rangie will also gain a new 213 kW/400 N.m variant (which boasts a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 6,3 seconds).

Land Rover’s compact SUV will also be available with the cleaner Td4-badged 2,0-litre turbodiesel engine in 132 kW/430 N.m guise. Again, the Evoque will inherit this option as well as the Sd4 version, which uses a series-sequential boosting system to raise peak outputs to 177 kW and 500 N.m.