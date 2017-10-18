Land Rover design boss is ‘nervous’ about copycats

Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern says he is “nervous” about copycats stealing the design of the brand’s concept cars.

Speaking to Autocar, McGovern made reference to Chinese brands that had copied the British automaker’s designs in the past. Jiangling Motors, of course, offers a Landwind X7 that takes more than mere inspiration from the styling of the Range Rover Evoque, something that has led to a lawsuit.

“We’re nervous about showing show cars a couple of years out as you can be copied just like that,” McGovern told Autocar.

McGovern went on to insist that the brand had to “protect” the massive investments that went into developing new cars, right from the concept stage.