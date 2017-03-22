Land Rover executive ‘to put tuners out of business’

Aftermarket tuners have developed an affinity for Land Rover products, with a special focus on the Range Rover models. Tuning houses such as Overfinch, Startech and Kahn Design have all put put their own spin on Range Rover creations, but now the British brand’s head of design has expressed his dissatisfaction with the trend.

Gerry McGovern declared that he planned to put these companies out of business by creating more impressive examples of Land Rover products through the in-house Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, Autocar reports.

“It’s easy to take a product that’s already been created and put a little spoiler on it or whatever, but I’d like to see them design their own car. We see them taking our property and making a bit more profit,” McGovern said.

“Well, we’re going to put them out of business through SVO. The opportunities we’re creating there, and the quality of our work, are much better,” he told the British publication.

McGovern, of course, is known for being quite outspoken, having recently hit back at critics of the new Discovery’s styling, retorting with “I’m a professional designer and they’re not”.