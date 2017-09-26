Land Rover to expand with new ‘Road Rover’ line?

An intriguing new report out of the United Kingdom suggests that Land Rover will launch a new Road Rover model line before 2020.

According to Autocar, the first Road Rover will be a luxury vehicle built to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, although the publication adds that it will also boast some “all-terrain capability” thanks to its height-adjustable suspension.

The report adds that this first Road Rover is being developed alongside the next-generation Jaguar XJ, with the two models set to share a fresh aluminium platform.

Autocar says the new Road Rover will be a pure-electric vehicle, adding that it will likely make its official debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show in 2019. Thereafter, the British publication reports, Land Rover will expand its Road Rover range to include various new models.

The Road Rover name, of course, is not new. As Autocar points out, the moniker was first used in the 1950s when the automaker was considering positioning a vehicle between its Rover passenger vehicles and the first Land Rover. And in the 1960s, the badge was applied to a three-door estate concept that would eventually lead to the Range Rover.