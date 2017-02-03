Land Rover to offer 10 ‘new’ classic Range Rovers

Do you lust after a 1978 three-door Range Rover, but can’t find one in decent condition? Well, you’re in luck! Land Rover has revealed details of its latest “Reborn” restoration initiative, announcing that it will restore 10 rather special three-door Range Rovers.

This comes after a successful run with reproducing the Series 1 last year.

The ten classic Range Rover units will be restored to factory condition using authentic Land Rover Classic Parts. This first example will be accurate right down to its Bahama Gold body paint and interior accessories.

Powering the Range Rover will be a 3,5-litre V8 petrol engine rated to deliver 98 kW and 251 N.m of torque. It will transfer this oomph to all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and benefit from a lockable central differential.

As you might have worked out, this restored Range Rover won’t come cheap. In fact, Land Rover declares that the starting price for one of these 10 special units will come in at £135 000 (around R2,3-million), which is about R100 000 more than a 2017 Range Rover Vogue SE Supercharged…