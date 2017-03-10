Latest Ford Figo crash tested: from zero stars to …?

Back in 2014, when Global NCAP subjected the previous generation Ford Figo to crash-testing, it failed to score a single star for adult occupancy. But now the safety authority has evaluated the latest Figo in India, and it fared quite a bit better.

In its latest tests, Global NCAP used the sedan version of the Figo, which is badged “Aspire” in India, where it is fitted with two airbags as standard. It managed to score three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child protection.

While two (Ambiente and Trend) of the three Figo sedan models offered in South Africa also feature just a pair of airbags (the range-topping Titanium in SA adds four more), they do at least boast ABS, something that the Indian version is missing. The Figo in India also does without seatbelt pretensioners.

The crash-test report rated the protection offered to the driver and passenger’s heads and necks as “good” thanks to the presence of the airbags. However, the bodyshell was rated as “unstable”, with the Global NCAP report stating that it “was not capable of withstanding any further loadings”.

Watch the crash test video below…