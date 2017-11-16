Lexus confirms new three-row ‘RXL’ crossover…

Lexus has confirmed that it will reveal a new three-row version of its RX crossover (badged RXL) at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Japanese brand says the RX will “retain its stylish figure” but provide “more flexibility for passengers” in three-row guise. Toyota’s luxury arm furthermore confirmed that the newcomer would be offered in petrol-flavoured RX350L (that’s a naturally aspirated 3,5-litre V6) and hybrid RX450hL forms.

Initial reports suggest that the RXL will not feature a longer-than-standard wheelbase, but instead simply an elongated body to accommodate the extra row of seats.

Lexus South Africa has sold 105 units of the two-row RX locally so far this year, with February proving its best month (18 units registered). It’s not yet clear whether the three-row version is planned for our market.