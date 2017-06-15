Lexus hands CT200h fresh face (and redesigned rump)

The Lexus CT200h has been around since 2010 … and the Japanese brand has just handed it another update.

Toyota’s luxury arm says it has sold more than 300 000 examples of the compact hybrid hatchback worldwide, although it hasn’t proven particularly popular in South Africa (according to Lightstone Auto, a mereÂ four units were sold in SA in 2016).

The five-door hatch features an updated front end, including a new mesh pattern for the signature spindle grille. Interestingly, the integrated bumper that ran across the grille just below the Lexus emblem has been scrapped, along with the horizontal bars within the grille.

The foglamp bezels are now painted metallic grey and are surrounded by an outer frame with a triangular cross-section and sharp edges. The daytime running lights, meanwhile, have been repositioned above the headlamps.

At the rear youâ€™ll find new, wider L-shaped taillamps in an all-LED configuration, with LED indicators at the bottom of the assembly. Thereâ€™s also new back door garnish, while the reshaped lower part of the rear bumper is now metallic silver and black. The rear reflector bezels have also painted metallic grey to match the foglamp surrounds up front. New alloy wheel designs have furthermore been added.

Lexus will also offer the updated CT200h with new two-tone exterior paint schemes and two new colours for the F Sport model (which also features a handful of unique exterior updates).

Inside, a larger 10,3-inch display screen (up from seven inches) is available, while the interior colour palette has been expanded with new combinations. Lastly, enhanced safety systems (such as a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control and automatic high beam) have also been made available.

The petrol-hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, is unchanged.