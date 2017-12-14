Lexus LC F to debut German-baiting twin-turbo V8?

Lexus is hard at work developing an all-new 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8 to use in its upcoming LC F, according to fresh rumours out of Japan.

And it’s this vehicle that Lexus hopes will be able to hang with the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupé and the upcoming BMW M8.

Japanese publication, Holiday Auto, cites a Lexus insider as saying that the new twin-turbo V8 will be worth a substantial 463 kW. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t indicate a targeted torque figure.

For the record, the 5,0-litre naturally aspirated V8 in the standard LC makes 351 kW and 540 N.m, which results in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,7 seconds.

The Holiday Auto report furthermore suggests that Toyota’s luxury arm is keen on using plenty of carbon-fibre in the LC F, cutting its kerb weight by some seven percent and thus further improving its performance credentials.

Expect to see an official unveiling of the as-yet-unconfirmed Lexus LC F at some point in 2018.