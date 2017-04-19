Lexus reveals updated NX … and kills off 200t badge

Lexus has revealed the facelifted NX in Shanghai, dropping the 200t badge from its range.

But theÂ turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder mill remainsÂ and the NX300h, too, continues with its 2,5-litre petrol engine and pair of electric motors.

So, why has the NX200t badge has been killed offÂ (in favour of the new NX300 moniker)? Well, Lexus says the “t” designation has been removed “because turbocharged engines have been adopted by other models” in its line-up, adding that it will be rolling out this change to other forced inductionÂ variantsÂ in the coming months.

The updated luxury crossover boasts a refreshed front facia, with new treatment forÂ the upper portion of the grille and the front bumpers. Lexus says the facelifted NX’s headlamps and triple projectors are similar to those first seen on the LC coupÃ©. In addition, satin and smoked chrome-effect trim elements have been applied to the grille, along with new vertical elements.

The foglamps have been relocated to the corners of the front bumpers, separating them from the ducts, and helping to bring about what Lexus describes as a more “aggressive presence”.

Round back, the lower rear bumper now involves elements of the grille’s spindle motif and has been suitably broadened. In addition, the NX’s revised taillamps have been elongated, and their black garnish revised. Larger chrome-tipped exhaust exits integrated into the vehicle’s revised bumper design also make an appearance, along with a new faux-diffuser design. Two new 18-inch alloy wheel designs have furthermore been added to the mix.

Inside, Toyota’s luxury arm says it has “slightly reworked” the cabin, adding a larger display and simplifying the HVAC control panel. Rear passengers will now be able to set the temperature in their own compartment via a switch on the rear console.

The (slightly enlarged) analogue clock features a simpler design than before and now includes satellite control, which automatically sets the time in different time zones. Lexus says that nearly all controls and switches inside the updated NX, including the drive mode selector, shift knob and door handles, now bear a metallic satin finish.

The controversial remote touch interface pad, meanwhile, has been enlarged and again redesigned, while the wireless charger tray has also grown in size to accommodate larger devices.

The automaker also reveals that both models now offer “a richer, sportier engine sound and exhaust note”, albeit reproduced through the speakers. The brand furthermore claims that “significant improvements” have been made to the vehicle’s suspension tuning to enhance ride and handling. Interestingly, the automaker’s adaptive variable suspension system has also been adopted.