Lexus SA updates NX and cuts range’s starting price

Lexus South Africa has announced pricing for its facelifted NX range – due to arrive in dealerships in January 2018 – with the base derivative now offered in front-wheel drive and thus some R31 600 cheaper than before.

Back in April, Toyota’s luxury division revealed the updated NX in Shanghai, giving the crossover new headlamps, a redesigned grille (now with a chrome frame) and refreshed front bumper elements. Round back, all models now benefit from new LED combination lamps, while the rear bumper and numberplate garnish have likewise been freshened up.

Lexus says it has also “refined” the NX’s suspension, while a new 10,3-inch display is available inside on EX and F Sport variants equipped with sat-nav.

As we have previously reported, Lexus is in the process of phasing out its “200t” badge (which signified the presence of a 2,0-litre turbocharged engine), replacing it with a simple “300” instead. The four-derivative local range thus now comprises the NX300 in E, EX and F Sport trim levels, along with the NX300h hybrid variant.

The base NX300 E employs an unchanged 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, sending 175 kW with 350 N.m to the front wheels (it was previously all-wheel drive) via a six-speed automatic transmission. The EX and F Sport derivatives, meanwhile, retain their all-wheel-drive configurations, while the hybrid-powered NX300h uses a 2,5-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor.

While the base model is now cheaper courtesy of its move to front-wheel drive, pricing for the NX300 EX and NX300h EX is unchanged. The F Sport variant, meanwhile, is R3 100 more expensive than before.

Pricing:

Lexus NX300 E: R599 900

Lexus NX300 EX: R677 300

Lexus NX300 F Sport: R789 700

Lexus NX300h EX: R746 700