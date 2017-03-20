Lexus set to pull the plug on the GS sedan â€“ report

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Lexus GS
Rumour has it that the Lexus GS will be killed off in the near future.
March 20th 2017Ryan Bubear

It’s a tough segment, isn’t it? Competing with the likes of the new BMW 5 Series and equally fresh-faced Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Lexus GS executive sedan isÂ facing an uphill battle.

But, if a new report out of Japan is to be believed, it won’t have to for much longer. Yes, it seems the Lexus GS may be about to be killed off.

According to Japanese magazine MAG-X, Toyota has decided to suspend the development of the next-generation Lexus GS, which was due to launch in 2018.

Why? Well, the publication speculates that Toyota’s luxury arm will instead focus its efforts on the latest LS (with the V6 model plugging the GS-shaped gap), as well as entirely new models, such as the upcoming UX crossover.

Of course, back in 2011, Toyota president Akio Toyoda had a few things to say about the GS, including the fact that he “didn’t want this car”, but was “fought like crazy” by regional management teams.

In 2016 in the United States, Lexus sold nearly 15 000 units of the GS, making the mid-size luxury sedan its third most popular model behind the ES and IS. And in South Africa? Well, in February 2017, the brand sold just a single unit…

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

  • Carfan73

    Pity but makes business sense.

  • Absolut Sabs

    Sad.

  • Luke

    I think the GS is a good looking car, but it faces real stiff competition. Though in SA it has never sold well, at 15000 units in the USA, I would not pull the plug on it.

  • Nkanyamba

    Lexus just doesn’t have the same brand cachet as BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Audi.
    Is it well made? Yes, but so are the others these days, and Lexus just doesn’t have that same special brand gravitas. Give it time to mature as a brand – 100 years should do (like the other top 3), then we’ll see.
    Just because Toyota marketing pony-tails came out in the 90’s and said this is a premium brand, doesn’t make it so.

  • George

    Nobody is more well informed than the motorist when it comes to the products that he buys. When the new GS arrived, it emerged that Lexus had produced a vehicle that was a compromise in order to keep its cost down. It’s engine was a compromise that had been around for some time in the IS and did not represent modern engine vanguard development. It was a sort of poor man’s luxury car. Little wonder that it has not shot the lights out.

    In my view there is a place for what is an E Class or 5 Series rival, but it has to offer the latest small capacity, forced induction, spearhead technology and frugal, yet high performance in character engines and gearboxes. It’s true that traditional three-box sedans have yielded to the SUV and similar vehicles in terms of popularity, but there will always be demand for svelte, beautiful, leading edge sedans.

  • George

    Let me say that I am hugely impressed with what Lexus has accomplished in its short life. It’s engineering and superb attention to detail and quality is world-class. It’s marketing strategy to break from the added cost extras that characterize the Germans makes it a value laden proposition, with all the expected frills and fancies already included in the sticker-price. Not so, the Germans.

    Lexus should persevere and create excitement by offering options that are concerned with design, technology and aesthetics, principley, allowing younger buyers to tailor their rides to their lifestyles, while offering pinnacle engineering and longevity. Long live Lexus, long live, to give the marque an African flavour.