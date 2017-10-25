Lexus shows off tech-heavy LS+ Concept flagship

Lexus has revealed its new LS+ Concept vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show, essentially previewing an “automated-driving-capable” future version of its LS flagship sedan.

Toyota’s luxury arm says the concept is equipped with automated driving technologies “planned for application in 2020”, while its styling suggests the future look of the LS.

You’ll recognise the latest evolution of the Japanese brand’s spindle grille, while new features include partly laser-lit headlamps and rear combination lamps, as well as electronic side-mirrors.

The LS+ Concept boasts what the brand calls “Highway Teammate” automated driving technologies, which essentially take over “from entrance ramp to exit ramp on motor-vehicle-only roadways”. Functions include automated merging, lane changes and diverging, as well as keeping a vehicle in its lane and maintaining a set vehicle-to-vehicle distance.

Lexus furthermore says that the technologies include artificial intelligence that “learns from big data”, including information on roads and surrounding areas, to ensure a high level of automated driving.