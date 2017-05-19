Limited edition Ford Fiesta ST200 blasts into SA!

Ford South Africa has announced that a total of 160 units of the special edition ST200 have been set aside for the local market, despite the fact that the next-generation model is on the horizon.

The price? Some R339 900, which is R14 000 more than that standard Fiesta ST. Here’s what you get for the extra cash…

As with the standard ST, the Fiesta ST200 employs a 1,6-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. But in ST200 guise the peak power output has been raised from 134 kW to 149 kW. Maximum torque, meanwhile, climbs from 240 N.m to 290 N.m.

Ford says a further 11 kW and 30 N.m are available for up to 20 seconds thanks to the engine’s overboost function. In addition, the six-speed manual transmission receives a shorter final drive ratio (reduced from 3,82 to 4,06).

According to Ford, the ST200 sprints from zero to 100 km/h in a 6,7 seconds (two-tenths quicker than the standard ST). Top speed is electronically limited to 230 km/h.

So, what else is different? Well, the suspension has been upgraded, and now includes a rear twistbeam with a claimed 27% more roll stiffness. The front anti-roll bar has been increased in diameter from 19 to 21 mm while the dampers have also been tweaked “for better impact absorption”. The power steering system has furthermore gained “revised settings”.

Locally, the ST200 will be available in “Storm Grey” metallic only, with a set of black 17-inch five-spoke alloys framing red brake callipers. LED taillamps and ST200 badging (inside and out) also help to set this model apart from the standard ST.

Inside, the ST200 boasts Recaro heated sport seats with partial leather, as well as dual-tone seatbelts, illuminated scuff plates and privacy glass for the rear windows. Rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are also included in the package.

The ST200 features a four-year or 120 000 km warranty and a four-year or 60 000km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km).