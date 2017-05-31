Limited edition Ford Focus RS fitted with front LSD

In an attempt to make its current hot hatch a bit more… focused, Ford USA is marketing a new limited edition Focus RS to the North American market. Available in two colours (Race Red and Nitrous Blue) and featuring custom interior and exterior styling bits, the 1 500 units will also feature a mechanical limited-slip differential up front.

Visual upgrades over the standard car include a gloss black roof, with similar colour door mirrors and a bespoke rear spoiler. 19-inch forged alloy wheels with blue RS center caps are also standard.

Inside, the door handles, handbrake lever and turbo boost gauge are finished in carbon fibre. Also included is the RS2 interior package that adds Recaro bucket seats with microfibre suede upholstery.

In terms of driving performance, the 2,3-litre EcoBoost engine is unchaged (with 257 kW and 440 N.m of torque), yet the all-wheel drive system gains a Quaife limited-slip differential in an attempt to make the car more track friendly.

Ford states that inspiration for this car was sourced from comments by Ford Performance fans posted on forums regarding the Focus RS.