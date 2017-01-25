Limited edition Jaguar E-Type fetches record amount

The Jaguar E-Type is a highly collectable model as it is, but the 12 lightweight competition models are undeniably some of the rarest. And one of these models recently sold for $7,3-million (R97 456 460), which makes it the most expensive E-Type to date.

This particular car is number 10 of 12 cars sold between 1961 and 1963. It comes fitted with the original 4,2-litre straight-six engine, which sends 218 kW to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.

This E-Type benefited from a conclusive restoration in 1999 at the hands of Lynx Engineering in England. Seeing that the project did not require the coachbuilders to disassemble the car, they were able to retain the original stampings, body tags and related rivets, which is part of the reason the car sold for such a large amount.

The new owner also took delivery of various documents, including the original race history sheets, photographs, factory correspondence, spec sheets, evaluations from Lynx Engineering and several other records.

Despite selling for so much, the amount doesn’t even come close to the $21 780 000 (R290 392 740) pricetag that a 1955 Jaguar D-Type managed last year.