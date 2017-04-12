Local Mazda2 range expanded, new features added

Mazda Southern Africa has expanded its local Mazda2 range to seven derivatives, while adding new features to existing models in the process.

New to the local range is the Mazda2 Individual Plus 1,5L Auto model, which slots in below the flagship, Hazumi-badged diesel variant.

The new derivative – which is priced at R286 200 – features a shark-fin antenna, auto-folding side-mirrors, a head-up display, leather seats, side and curtain airbags, rear parking sensors and lane departure warning.

These features are also extended to the range-topping 1,5L DE Hazumi Auto derivative, which furthermore gains blind spot monitoring as standard. But this oil-burner hatch doesn’t come cheap, with the price rocketing some R51 900 to R331 400.

Two new exterior colours (“Eternal Blue Mica” and “Deep Crimson Mica”) have also been added to the range, while the Dynamic model (and above) gains LED front foglamps and cruise control. Paddle shifters have also been added to all automatic models.

The engine line-up remains unchanged, with the 82 kW/145 N.m 1,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit doing duty in six of the seven derivatives, and the 77 kW/250 N.m 1,5-litre turbodiesel powering the top-of-the-range Hazumi.

Pricing:

Mazda2 1,5 Active: R215 100

Mazda2 1,5 Dynamic: R230 200

Mazda2 1,5 Dynamic auto: R243 200

Mazda2 1,5 Individual: R243 300

Mazda2 1,5 Individual auto: R257 200

Mazda2 1,5 Individual Plus auto: R286 200

Mazda2 1,5 DE Hazumi auto: R331 400