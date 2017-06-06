Local pricing for the new Subaru Impreza at launch

Back in February, Subaru Southern Africa confirmed that the new Impreza would arrive in local dealers in the second quarter of 2017. And now we’ve stumbled across initial pricing – for the mid-spec model, at least.

While it seems the local Impreza range will eventually comprise three derivatives, only one variant will be available from launch: the 2,0i-S Lineartronic CVT.

This model is priced at R399 000. Subaru SA says the entry-level 2,0i Petrol Lineartronic CVT and range-topping 2,0i-S ES Lineartronic CVT, meanwhile, are available on pre-order from this month, with delivery set down from October, although pricing has yet to be confirmed.

All three variants employ the Japanese automaker’s 2,0-litre, four-cylinder, horizontally opposed petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission, sending 115 kW at 6 000 r/min and 196 N.m at 4 200 r/min to all four wheels.

A three-year/75 000 km warranty and three-year/75 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km) comes standard.

Expect the latest versions of the WRX and WRX STI to arrive later in the year.