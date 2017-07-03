Local pricing for the updated Volkswagen Golf R!

The updated Volkswagen Golf R is set to take its place at the very summit of the refreshed local Golf line-up when it launches later this month. And we have pricing for the latest version of the all-wheel-drive Golf 7 R.

Revealed last year, the hot hatch’s 2,0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine now makes 228 kW in international form, although South Africa will receive a 213 kW version (up from the pre-facelift 206 kW output), detuned since the country is classed as a “hot climate” market. Peak torque, meanwhile, stays at 380 N.m (other markets receive the full-fat 400 N.m).

The local model will be available exclusively with the Wolfsburg brand’s seven-speed DSG transmission (VW SA killed off the manual versions of the Golf GTI and Golf R a little while back), and features a claimed fuel consumption figure of 6,9 L/100 km.

The price? Well, the facelifted VW Golf R will start at R647 300, although a handful of options – from a reversing camera and uprated sound system to navigation and adaptive chassis control – will be offered.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch “Spielberg” alloys, an eight-inch touchscreen, LED tail-lamps (with dynamic turn signals), leather sports seats and a panoramic tilt/slide sunroof. Interestingly, VW’s Active Info Display (the digital cockpit) will also apparently come fitted as standard.

